Watch: ONE Championship showcases the fearsome striking power of Thai phenom Tawanchai

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai showcased his fierce striking power in a newly released video. The Thai phenom is becoming one of the most recognizable names in the sport and is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous competitors in the featherweight division.

Only 23 years old, the Pattaya native has taken the world by storm with his aggressive fighting style, elite level training, and his incredibly high finishing rate.

ONE Championship recently released a compilation of PK.Saenchai's last three victories against Sean Clancy, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Niclas Larsen to showcase the young fighter’s talent to the world.

The title of the video reads:

Tawanchai's TERRIFYING Muay Thai Style 😱🔥

The video has generated 140,923 views in the last two days and the reactions from fans have been extremely positive.

One fan posted in the comments section of YouTube:

"Calm and patient, precision, heavy hands and feet. So far, it looks like we have the making of a champion."

Another impressed fan said:

"This dude is fearless and explosive as hell. He'll dominate his division for sure."

Indeed, the phenom has impressed fans since the day he joined ONE Championship in May 2021. Irish Muay Thai fighter Sean Clancy had already established a name for himself in the Muay Thai scene when he fought Tawanchai. Clancy is a WBC Muay Thai World Champion with over 75 bouts to his name.

However, he couldn’t compete with Saenchai's speed and accuracy. Clancy showed a lot of heart but was knocked out with a swift head kick in the final round.

The Pattaya fighter is becoming a bit of a prodigy. He has only one blemish on his record in the promotion, which was against legendary Thai icon Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong by decision at ONE: Battleground III. Since then, he’s had two consecutive finishes against Niclas Larsen and Saemapetch Fairtex.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is world title ready after dominant performance at ONE 158

Tawanchai said he’s ready to go for featherweight gold after his one-sided demolition of Danish Muay Thai fighter Niclas Larsen at ONE 158.

They were initially booked to fight in the lead card but were promoted to the main event after a few movements in the fight card. Larsen was ecstatic to return to action and make his ONE debut after a long hiatus. “The Dreamchaser” looked forward to rekindling the fire within in his comeback.

However, PK. Saenchai had other plans, and he never looked better. The Thai phenom moved with precision and power, and was never the one to throw an unnecessary strike. Larsen displayed courage as he pressed forward but it was evident that Tawanchai was the most skilled fighter in the circle that evening.

Eventually, it only took one more punch to drop Larsen onto the canvas, which prompted the referee to stop the fight.

After his victory, PK. Saenchai pointed to the camera and said:

“Petchmorakot, are you watching? I’m coming for you.”

