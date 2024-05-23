Tawanchai still can’t believe his newfound fame after becoming a global superstar: “People coming and calling my name”

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is basking in his newfound fame since establishing his dominance in ONE Championship.

The 25-year-old Thai phenom joined the world's largest martial arts organization in May of 2021, and has since become a global superstar.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak and is one of the most popular figures in the striking world today.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai talked about how he is coping with becoming a global phenomenon. Needless to say, he's having a lot of fun.

The Muay Thai demigod said:

"When I go running, there will be children, women, and old people coming and calling my name. And I saw many women who never watched Muay Thai before come to watch the fights live."

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against former adversary, No.3-ranked contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the main event of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th on U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai looks to inspire his people to focus on their health

Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai wants everyone in Thailand to strive to better their health, and he hopes to inspire the country's citizens to exercise.

He told ONE Championship:

"I want my fame to become an inspiration for more people to exercise. When some people see my body or see my exercise clips on social media, I want them to feel excited after watching and to go exercise to make their body strong, too."