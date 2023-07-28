“Tawanchai is a straight-faced menace” - Fans react to Tawanchai’s horrific leg kick KO of Jamal Yusupov

Even after capturing the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in stunning fashion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai continues to stun fans by topping off his next match with a horrific leg kick KO.

He is highly skilled, technical, confident, and engaging, and his "straight-faced" attitude towards opponents after knocking them out has become one of his trademark attributes.

Tawanchai’s famous leg kick KO of Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7 for instance, continues to resonate with his followers online, even with iconic superstars like hip hop star Denzel Curry - who attended the event and even went to Tawanchai during his post-fight press conference - because of his often merciless fighting style.

Before you watch the clip, check out some fan reactions below:

As promised, Tawanchai is making final preparations to fight under the kickboxing ruleset following his first Muay Thai world title defense this year.

He is expected to face Georgian power striker Davit Kiria - a former Glory Kickxboxing lightweight world champion - in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 13 for his quest for double gold, which Chingiz Allazov currently holds.

The 24-year-old phenom has already accrued a ONE Championship Muay Thai record of 5-1, which includes four stoppages and one decision. Compared to Kiria, Tawanchai is the most experienced striker in terms of numbers, winning over 120 bouts in his overall career in comparison to Kiria’s 40.

But the Georgian striker is much more talented than meets the eye. He’s a world-class athlete with international experience which has helped him go the distance with kickboxing legends such as Giorgio Petrosyan and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.