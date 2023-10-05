Tawanchai wants Muay Thai fight with Superbon rebooked ASAP: “I want to fight with him this year” 

Tawanchai PK Saenchai views his upcoming fight against Jo Nattawut as a mere prelude while he waits for another chance to defend his crown against Superbon Singha Mawynn down the road.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin was slated to meet the former kickboxing title holder in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday, October 6. Unfortunately, an injury ruled the latter out of the clash.

As a result, the ONE matchmakers paired the 24-year-old in a featherweight kickboxing battle against Nattawut, a match that should provide a similarly electric contest to the audience inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Those last-minute plans haven't disrupted Tawanchai’s return and goal, though. The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete remains focused on wrapping this contest in the quickest time possible so he can switch his focus back on Superbon.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the man described as a generational talent shared his sentiments on the missed fight and his reasoning as to why he wants it booked before the end of the year.

He said:

“Of course, I want to fight Superbon as soon as possible. It would be great if we could fight at the end of this year. If it's next year, I feel like I have to wait too long. I want to fight with him this year.”

“The only one on my radar is Superbon. Because our fans really want to see us fight. If possible, I would like to book a fight with him before the end of 2023.”

With a world title out of the frame, Tawanchai’s kickboxing clash against Nattawut will get underway just before the two world title bouts at ONE Fight Night 15.

In the main event, Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov meet for the interim featherweight MMA gold. Before those two throw it down inside the Thai capital, Danial Williams and Jonathan Di Bella cross paths for the ONE strawweight kickboxing crown.

The entire fight card will be available to fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.