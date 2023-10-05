Tawanchai considers age difference with Jo Nattawut a "significant advantage": “I’m in my prime”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai believes the 10-year age gap he has with veteran Jo Nattawut will work to his advantage when they collide this week.

The 24-year-old fighter will take on ‘Smokin Jo,’ 34, at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok in an all-Thai featherweight kickboxing clash.

While he is not discounting outright Jo Nattawut, Tawanchai shared to ONE Championship that being the younger fighter he has more to give in terms of conditioning and power, saying:

“Age differences can be a significant advantage for me. I am younger. I’m in my prime in physical condition. Of course, he is ten years older than me, but it is not necessary that he would lose his power in striking. But his cardio may not be as good as it used to be.”

Tawanchai will be competing in his second kickboxing match under ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 15.

In his kickboxing debut this past August, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout impressed with a third-round technical knockout (leg kick to the arm) victory over veteran Georgian fighter Davit Kiria.

Tawanchai was initially set to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 15 against fellow Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn but injury to the latter’s calf forced the match to be scrapped.

The Muay Thai champion said he was disappointed over the unfortunate turn of events as he was looking forward to facing off against Superbon in a title clash and has already prepared for it. But for now he is moving on and is looking to sustain his impressive run in ONE.

For Jo Nattawut, he is looking to get back on the winning track after hitting a rough patch of late.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.