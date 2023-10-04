Tawanchai promises to be at his best versus Jo Nattawut: “I will be much better in kickboxing”

After producing an incredible run through the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division, Tawanchai PK Saenchai has now turned his attention to a new focus.

With the Muay Thai world championship already under his grasp, the 24-year-old Thai prodigy has started dipping his toe into the kickboxing division.

Especially true in the featherweight weight class, ONE Championship’s kickboxing roster has some of the very best strikers in the world. That doesn’t concern the Muay Thai champion, though.

Having been set to defend his belt against Superbon Singha Mawynn in one of the best match-ups of the year, he will instead compete in kickboxing on October 6 after the latter suffered an injury.

Facing Jo Nattawut at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the elite striker looks to make it back-to-back wins in the division after his promotional kickboxing debut against Davit Kiria.

As he starts to build together some momentum, Tawanchai has promised a much better performance this time around compared to his contest with Kiria.

Having stopped his opponent by injuring his arm with several devastating kicks, the featherweight division being set for an even better version of the 24-year-old is a scary thought.

In an interview on Uppertalk with Antoine Pinto, he spoke about where he went wrong against Kiria and how he hopes to showcase his continued evolution as a kickboxer next time out:

“I got nervous, I was worried about breaking the rules. I was worried about accidentally clinching and stuff like that, so at moments I slowed down. I wasn’t at my best, but now the time has come and I will be much better in kickboxing.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

