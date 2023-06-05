Tayfun Ozcan promises to ‘take the fight’ to Superbon when they clash inside Lumpinee Stadium

Dutch-Turkish dynamo ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan knows he’s the underdog taking on hometown hero Superbon Singha Mawynn in Bangkok when he steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next fight.

That's why the 31-year-old says he’s not going to waste a single second trying to end Superbon’s night early. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Ozcan talked about bringing the action to Superbon’s grill.

‘Turbine’ said:

“The only thing I can do now is take the fight to him.”

Already a massive underdog against Superbon, Ozcan knows that in order to have a chance at upsetting the Bangkok native, he will have to press the action. In fact, he not only plans to bring the fight to Superbon, but to ‘every Thai fighter’ moving forward.

Ozcan added:

“And let’s take the fight to every Thai fighter because they are perfect at avoiding the fight.”

Judging by Ozcan’s statements, fans could expect an epic battle between the two featherweight kickboxing stars in just a few days’ time.

‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey and the Netherlands is set to face former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

