Tayfun Ozcan works on his strength and explosiveness ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Turkish kickboxing sensation and ONE featherweight striker Tayfun Ozcan is gearing up for the biggest bout of his career as he faces former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn this weekend. At ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov, 'The Turbine' will clash with the Thai living legend on the main card of the event.

Both warriors are coming off losses in the promotion and Ozcanis definitely coming in with something to prove. Ahead of his high-profile featherweight kickboxing bout, the Turkish striker is looking sharp and explosive in the gym.

ONE Championship posted a short video of Ozcan's conditioning training in the gym:

"Push through 😤 Who's ready to see Tayfun Ozcan face Superbon on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 🤩 @tayfunozcan91"

Tayfun Ozcan made his ONE debut in October 202. He lost a closely-contested bout against Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Four months after that, 'The Turbine' returned to the promotion and dominated Enriko Kehl to secure his first win in ONE. His last appearance wasn't as good, however, as Ozcan lost a unanimous decision to former divisional world title challenger Marat Grigorian.

Despite his setbacks, Ozcan is looking on point with his preparations for ONE Fight Night 11. His motivation might be similar to his opponent. Not only are Tayfun Ozcan and Superbon coming off losses, but they are also very much motivated to become world champions. That said, this bout has the makings of a Fight of the Year candidate. Both warriors have something to prove and are keen on making a strong statement in their comeback fight. This clash will surely be a treat.

This featherweight kickboxing bout is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 9. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

