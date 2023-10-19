Team discloses surprise detail about Mike Tyson's role in Francis Ngannou's camp

Francis Ngannou is learning a lot more than boxing from Mike Tyson.

'The Predator' is currently set for the first boxing match of his life later this month. Ngannou is set to travel to Saudi Arabia, to face Tyson Fury in one of the biggest fights of the year. While the WBC title isn't on the line, the British boxer's lineal title is.

Furthermore, the former UFC champion has a chance to throw a wrench into the plans of 'The Gypsy King'. Fury is currently scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk in December, in a heavyweight title unification. For Ngannou, he's expected to enter his first boxing match a massive underdog.

To help with the transition to the ring, Francis Ngannou brought in longtime coach, Mike Tyson to work with him. 'Iron Mike' has never been a full-time coach until now, and has barely done it at all. However, Tyson felt the need to step up, when Ngannou requested his assistance.

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, Tyson clarified his role within the MMA fighter's camp. There, he stated that a trainer can be bought by anyone to get into shape. He is a coach, a passionate one who is behind Ngannou 100% of the way.

In the interview with GQ Sports, the boxing legend was quoted as stating:

“I’m not a trainer. I’m a coach. A trainer can be bought by anybody. ‘Train this guy. Hey, train this guy,’. I’m a coach. I’m loyal to my guy. When he gets beat up, I feel the punches.

Mike Tyson shows off at workout with Francis Ngannou

Earlier this month, Mike Tyson decided to show off Francis Ngannou's skills.

'The Predator' has barely been seen since the announcement of his first boxing match. That's mainly by design, as Ngannou doesn't want to show too much before he faces Tyson Fury.

Still, the boxing legend has released several videos of the former UFC champion working alongside him. However, earlier this month at open workouts, fans finally got a lengthy glimpse at the PFL heavyweight.

At open workouts, Mike Tyson had Francis Ngannou hit the pads. While it's clear that he still has work to do, his power clearly translates. Fans also got to see Ngannou do some brief sparring with former title challenger Carlos Takam.

While it's clear that the MMA fighter will still be outgunned against Fury, he only needs one.

