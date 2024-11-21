"Technically I kind of did” - Michael Chandler reflects on “tapping” against Charles Oliveira, thanks Keith Peterson for understanding the situation

Michael Chandler has admitted that he nearly made a costly "mistake" against Charles Oliveira in the fifth round of their rematch. He thanked the referee for his understanding in that moment.

In the final few minutes of the fight at UFC 309, 'do Bronx' was able to secure the back of his opponent, during which Chandler could be seen 'tapping'.

The American was in no way actually tapping to a submission and was simply commending Oliveira on the superb fight they put on for fans over five rounds. The moment caught the eyes of many fans, some of whom claimed that the bout should have been stopped right there.

Trending

But referee Keith Peterson did not interfere, and Chandler recently revisted the almost disastrous moment during his appearance on Bussin' With The Boys following UFC 309.

He said:

"Thank God. Technically I kind of did [tap]. But it was more kind like a, 'Good job buddy.' It was like a show of respect type of thing... It was like a moment for us, and I looked back and people are like, 'He tapped!' That's where the referee did not, I guess you could say follow the rules... He knows what's happening. He's [refereed] thousands of fights, Charles Oliveira does not have a submission [locked in]... His arms are loose around me, I'm not tapping. It was a pat on the competitor."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments below (41:05):

Charles Oliveira addressess Keith Peterson's lack of intervention for Michael Chandler fouls

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler clashed in the co-main event of UFC 309 in a much-anticipated rematch of their UFC 262 classic.

The rematch was dubbed a lightweight title eliminator, with 'do Bronx' now expected to face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2, which is rumored to be taking place in January.

During Oliveira vs. Chandler 2, 'Iron' could be seen committing several egregious fouls including fence-grabbing, eye pokes, and a staggering amount of illegal punches to the back of the Brazilian's head.

The former lightweight champion addressed the fouls, and referee Keith Peterson's lack of intervention, during his post-fight press conference:

"I'm not here to criticize, but I'm going to tell you something. There were a lot of blows to the back of the head, a lot of fence-grabbing. There was also some eye-pokes and I was telling [the referee] what was going on. I kept calling for his attention, and nothing would happen. I would hope that he would intervene, but nothing happened."

Catch Charles Oliveira discuss Michael Chandler below (2:08):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback