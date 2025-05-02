“Technique beats strength” - Tye Ruotolo says his punishing style is backed by technical brilliance 

There's a method to Tye Ruotolo's madness when he's instigating chaos through his mad scrambles.

Ad

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling king's devil-may-care attitude and flamboyance when it comes to his attacks is actually a byproduct of methodical planning.

With years of experience battling the best in BJJ's unforgiving circuit, Ruotolo has already mastered how to provoke and use wild exchanges to create opportunities for his grappling creativity.

The result is a highlight reel montage filled with jaw-dropping feats of athleticism, sick guard passes, and technically sound submissions.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The youngest IBJJF world champion recently broke down his unique style in an exclusive ONE Championship interview:

"There's that old saying in jiu-jitsu, 'technique beats strength,' right? And I want to live by that theory. That's kind of like the modern-day warrior mindset I like to carry. No matter how big my opponent is, I should be able to overcome and beat them. I don't like the idea of someone being able to beat me, no matter how big they are, in jiu-jitsu."

Ad

Ad

Tye Ruotolo's brand of cerebral destruction will once again be on display in the penultimate match of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video this Friday. He'll put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against Canadian challenger Dante Leon inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Tye Ruotolo is ready to juggle grappling and MMA career

Tye Ruotolo's mixed martial arts debut is imminent, and he'll soon join his twin Kade as a two-sport athlete.

Ad

Ad

While putting on the four-ounce gloves has always been a dream for the 22-year-old BJJ ace, he vowed not to forget his roots and continue grappling on the side. He told ONE:

"And for MMA, I love it just as much almost. It's a new passion, but I'm having so much love and there's just a lot of excitement in that for me right now, too. So, definitely going to have to be doing them both simultaneously. And I know it's going to be difficult, but my brother and I are going to do it together, and we're going to make it happen."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime on May 2. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.