ONE world champion Tye Ruotolo still dreaming of winning worlds in BJJ Gi: “I watched all my heroes do that”

Tye Ruotolo still dreams of taking home gold at the worlds in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu Gi.

Ad

Just 22 years old, Ruotolo has established himself as one of the most decorated grapplers in all of jiu-jitsu, winning an IBJJF world championship and etching his name in history books as the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion—a title he still holds to this very day.

But there's still one thing on Tye Ruotolo's BJJ bucket list.

"You know, I love the gi," Rutolo told JitsMagazine. "Maybe it doesn't pay the best, or it definitely isn't the easiest, but I love it. My dream as a kid was always to win a world title in the pyramid.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Growing up, the prestige that you get from winning in the gi—it's just a pride thing for me. I watched all my heroes do that, win the world titles in that pyramid."

Ad

For those unfamiliar, "the pyramid" refers to The Walter Pyramid, a pyramid-shaped arena in Long Beach, California, that regularly hosts the World Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship—otherwise known as the Mundials in Portuguese.

The tournament has been held at the pyramid annually since 2007.

Tye Ruotolo puts his ONE Championship gold on the line at ONE Fight Night 31

While Tye Ruotolo still has a lot he hopes to accomplish in his career, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling king will have to stay focused on the task at hand for now.

Ad

That being a highly anticipated title defense against Canadian submission sensation Dante Leon.

Ad

The two will co-headline ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be Ruotolo's first time defending his crown since scoring a spectacular submission victory over Izaak Michell last year.

Since then, Leon has made his mark on martial arts' biggest global stage, earning back-to-back victories against Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.