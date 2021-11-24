"Techniques may change but tendencies remain the same" - Conor McGregor's coach discusses a potential 4th fight against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh seems interested in the Irishman potentially fighting Dustin Poirier for a fourth time down the line.

According to Kavanagh, there's a very interesting aspect to fighting the same guy over and over again. He said that while fighters keep evolving their techniques over time, some innate tendencies remain the same. That's why he plans on working on the same things they worked on when his star pupil fought Poirier earlier this year.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Kavanagh spoke about how he wants McGregor to approach his next fight inside the octagon, no matter who he ends up facing. According to him, the Irishman must focus on improving his own game instead of trying to study his opponent's game.

The goal, according to Kavanagh, is to continue to improve and be in a position where the fighter has worked on himself enough to be able to beat the previous version of himself. He said:

"It's always interesting facing the same opponent because techniques may change but the tendencies remain the same so what we've been working on, we'll continue working on. You make adjustments each time and you're trying to improve and opponents can change. As long as the focus is on, like I'd always say to Conor and all my guys, the goal is that if you're doing a three-month training block is that at the end of the three months you could beat your former self. That's really all you can do is to try to improve yourself."

Check out John Kavanagh's entire Submission Radio interview below:

John Kavanagh provides update on Conor McGregor's imminent octagon return

The UFC goat boxer with acrobatic kicking attacks, 2022.

Kavanagh revealed that Conor McGregor is slowly returning to full fitness after recovering from the leg break he suffered at UFC 264. According to his coach, McGregor will soon resume full-fledged MMA training.

Kavanagh shared that McGregor is expected to start training with him in a couple of weeks. While Kavanagh wants to ease the Irishman back into full combat sports training, McGregor appears to be itching to get back into the octagon.

