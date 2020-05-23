Tecia Torres reportedly set for Octagon return at UFC on June 20 event

Tecia Torres is reportedly fighting on the UFC on June 20th card

In the aftermath of an incredibly successful week in Jacksonville, Florida, the UFC is already looking forward to another stacked month, as their schedule for June is finally starting to take shape.

With UFC 250 set to take center stage, Dana White's promotion is simultaneously also looking forward to their 20 June event, as a Women's Strawweight matchup between Tecia Torres and Brianna Van Buren has reportedly been added to UFC on June 20, according to MMA Fighting.

Tecia Torres vs Brianna Van Buren reportedly set for UFC on June 20

Tecia Torres is currently on a three-fight losing streak in the UFC, having suffered defeats to the likes Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Zhang Weili, and in her last Octagon outing at UFC on ESPN+14, Torres lost to Marina Rodriguez via unanimous decision.

'Double T' was initially set for a return against Mazuki Inoue at UFC on ESPN 8 on the 28th of March, 2020, however, the event was eventually postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fight was also confirmed by Van Buren on Twitter:

I’m fighting Tecia Torres June 20 🎉 — BriannaTheBull (@briannathebull) May 22, 2020

Torres is now set for her comeback fight against Brianna Van Buren on the 20th of June. The latter will look to add another win in her UFC resume, as she aims to build on the success of her promotional debut.

In July of 2019, Van Buren defeated Livia Renata Souza in order to become the Invicta FC Phoenix Rising tournament winner. 'The Bull' currently holds wins over the likes of Julianna Lima, Kailin Curran, and Jamie Moyle, all of whom are UFC veterans, to say the least.

What to expect from the UFC in June?

UFC will make their return next month with the UFC 250 pay-per-view being the focal point of the promotion. The event will feature the Octagon return of reigning UFC Double Champion, Amanda Nunes, as she prepares to put her UFC Women's Featherweight Championship on the line against Felicia Spencer in the main event of the show.

Advertisement

The rest of the card will feature the likes of Ian Heinisch, Charles Byrd, and Gerald Meerschaert. Whereas, the likes of Chase Hooper, Aljamain Sterling, and Cory Sandhagen are all expected to fight on the UFC 250 card, as well.

The UFC on June 20 card also features top heavyweights in the form of Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. The event already features several women's fights and the addition of Torres vs Van Buren will be the fourth fight added to the UFC on June 20th card.

The card already features the following female fights:

Roxanne Modafferi vs Lauren Murphy

Cortney Casey vs Gillian Robertson

Raquel Pennington vs Marion Reneau

More fights are also expected to be added to the UFC on June 20th card, as the Ultimate Fighting Championship prepares for yet another stacked month, in the aftermath of May, which featured UFC 249 as the primary event.

Come June 20, Tecia Torres will look to secure her first win in the UFC for the first time since 2017 when 'The Tiny Tornado' defeated Michelle Waterson via unanimous decision at UFC 218.