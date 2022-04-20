"This pressure is starting to take a toll on Muhammad"- Teddy Atlas breaks down Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad fight

Teddy Atlas has dissected the welterweight fight between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 51.

On a recent episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout discussed the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight, as well as Jake Paul's recent call out of Michael Bisping.

They also spoke about the recently concluded UFC Fight Night main card event between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad.

Atlas expressed his appreciation for Belal Muhammad's "superior fight plan" against Vicente Luque.

Giving a breakdown of the fight, the American boxing trainer had this to say:

He [Belal Muhmammad] used his leg to box. He used his legs to keep Luque from getting set... to really administer the strikes that he wanted to. There was one round... I think it was the third round, where Luque with his pressure and his accurate strikes... effective, impactful... where he was filling [inaudible] a couple of left hands there with those strikes...those straight left hands... There were moments there where Luque looked like between that and the pressure. He was gonna start to break down... Muhammad wear him down. I was saying that and I even tweeted that that pressure was starting to take a toll on Muhammad. I don't know if he's got the petrol in the tank to get all the way home."

You can check out the entire episode of Teddy Altas discussing the Muhammad vs. Luque fight below:

Sean O'Mallley gives his take on Belal Muhammad vs. Vicente Luque fight

Sean O'Malley was seen disscuing the recently concluded UFC Fight Night main event between Belal Muhammad vs. Vicente Luque.

Sharing his take on the fight on the Timbo Sugar Show podcast, Sean O'Malley heaped praise on Muhammad and said the 33-year-old "outstruck" Luque in the five-round fight.

"Belal's striking, surprisingly... Like he outstruck Vicente right? or pretty much. I feel like when I was watching, I was like damn... Belal was definitely landing. Belal fights like Frankie Edgar... like backs up, switching stances... has really f*cking good on his double legs."

You can watch the full episode of the Timbo Sugar Show below:

At UFC vegas 51, Muhammad and Luque faced off in a five-round fight. With his excellent grappling skills, Muhammad was able to earn a decision victory over 'The Silent Assassin.'

With this victory, Muhammad has now gone undefeated in his last eight fights.

Edited by Phil Dillon