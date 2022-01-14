"He's like Goliath with David's brain" - Teddy Atlas explains why Ciryl Gane reminds him of Tyson Fury

Teddy Atlas has claimed that Ciryl Gane reminds him of Tyson Fury. According to Atlas, Gane's style resembles that of 'The Gypsy King', which sets him apart from most heavyweights.

During a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the legendary boxing trainer talked about how Gane's style is different from most fighters his size. Atlas further compared 'Bon Gamin' to the mythical characters of David and Goliath.

The Biblical account of David and Goliath is one of the most popular stories from Christian literature. In it, David, a regular sized person, managed to defeat Goliath, a nine-foot tall giant, using his superior intellect.

Atlas stated that Gane possessed the favorable attributes of both mythical characters. He compared the Frenchman's dexterity and movement to that of Tyson Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion.

The renowned boxing trainer said:

"In someways he [Gane] reminds me a little bit of Tyson Fury. Fury is this giant, huge mammoth of a man and usually you don't see the agility connected to that and the sophistication of style and technique connected to that as you do with Fury. That's what makes him so novel, so unique, so special that he has the combination."

He added:

"I see that with Gane that again, that he's more developed than you usually see with the big guy like this and he's got the skill sets and the development of a smaller guy you know. He's a big guy, I've said this before and I use this term to explain it, he's like Goliath with David's brain."

Watch the full episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas below:

Ciryl Gane will take on his former training partner Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

Ciryl Gane is set to take on Francis Ngannou in the biggest fight of his career so far at UFC 270. Gane, the UFC interim heavyweight champion, is determined to snatch the heavyweight belt from his former training partner Ngannou and become the undisputed champion.

Gane is backed by many to defeat Ngannou. The Frenchman is a huge threat to the Cameroonian's throne atop the heavyweight division. His unorthodox movement has troubled all his opponents in the past, and 'Bon Gamin' will look to do the same against 'The Predator.'

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@Ciryl_Gane is confident just days out from "I have more skills than him!"@Ciryl_Gane is confident justdays out from #UFC270 "I have more skills than him!"@Ciryl_Gane is confident just 1️⃣0️⃣ days out from #UFC270! https://t.co/CkevqYItOD

However, Francis Ngannou's ferocious power shouldn't be understated. 'The Predator' has proven time and time again that he can knock out any opponent at any given moment in a fight.

Also Read Article Continues below

Billed as one of the biggest heavyweight clashes of all time, Ngannou vs. Gane will be a sight to behold.

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by C. Naik