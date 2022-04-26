"It has to happen because of the money involved" - Teddy Atlas compares Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou to a "monster movie"

Teddy Atlas has compared the potential superfight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou to the Marvel movies, saying that the fight would capture the imagination of the public in a similar fashion to the popular films.

On the latest episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the 65-year-old much-talked about Fury vs. Ngannou crossover bout as a "monster movie" that would make a huge amount of money.

"That's gonna happen because of the money involved and it's gonna take on another whole domain, another whole realm. Because there's a reason why Marvel Comics continues to make Spiderman, Thor and Hulk... because it captures the imagination of the public. People want superheroes. They do... You got Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champ, big, big, massive strong man who can punch like hell, and you got him in there with the heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury. It's a monster movie... It's gonna make monster money."

Fury scored a knockout victory over Dillian Whyte this past weekend. After the fight, Ngannou joined 'The Gypsy King' in the ring and they both expressed interest in fighting each other in a hybrid-rules boxing match.

Anthony Smith weighs in on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith doesn't believe that a potential mega-fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury would play out well for 'The Predator'.

According to Smith, who provided his take during the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Ngannou does not possess the technical ability to compete against a guy like Fury.

'Lionheart' went on to say that the Cameroonian may get exposed by 'The Gypsy King' if the two ever collide inside the squared circle.

“I like Francis. I think he is a fantastic fighter, amazing power in his hands. He’s done a really good job with what he has. I just think he’s not that technical of a fighter. He’s not slipping punches, he’s not super clean and technical and polished… He’s rough around the edges and that’s going to get exposed in there with guy like Tyson Fury.”

