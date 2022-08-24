Teddy Atlas explains how Leon Edwards' strategy for finishing Kamaru Usman was similar to Nate Diaz's shot that rocked him

Teddy Atlas has drawn parallels between Leon Edwards’ strategy for finishing Kamaru Usman and the infamous punch from Nate Diaz that rocked Edwards. During the Edwards-Diaz welterweight fight in June 2021, ‘Rocky’ was cruising to victory on the judges’ scorecards.

However, he was badly stunned by Diaz with a punch in the dying minutes of the fifth and final round. Fortunately, Edwards managed to survive and won via unanimous decision.

In an edition of The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, world-renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas recalled advising Edwards after the Diaz matchup. Atlas emphasized that he’d told Edwards how Diaz set him up for the punch by distracting him with nonchalant movements.

Atlas highlighted that this was similar to how Jersey Joe Walcott distracted fellow boxing legend Ezzard Charles before setting him up for a thunderous uppercut in their fight.

Here's the Walcott-Charles KO Atlas is referencing:

Leon Edwards KO'ing Kamaru Usman:

Teddy Atlas believes Leon Edwards probably took his advice and utilized a similar strategy in his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 earlier this month. Edwards was down three rounds to one. Nevertheless, in round five’s final minute, he set Usman up with a one-two punching combination and followed up with a head kick that KO’d the UFC welterweight champion.

Atlas stated:

“Watch how he [Walcott] set him up, with moving his hands, moving his shoulders, moving his shorts a little bit, and hypnotized him, got him to look where he shouldn’t have been looking, got him to feel comfortable, got him to feel safe for a second where he thought he didn’t have to worry and he did have to worry. Then he caught him with an uppercut from below. Just like Edwards caught him [Usman] with a kick from below.”

Watch Atlas discuss the topic at 1:20:05 in the video below:

Leon Edwards has high-stakes potential matchups with Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz on the horizon

Leon Edwards avenged his 2015 unanimous decision loss against Kamaru Usman by beating the latter via fifth-round KO at this month’s UFC 278 event. Edwards thereby captured the UFC welterweight title. Many believe that the Edwards-Usman trilogy matchup could be next for both fighters. However, the trilogy is yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz will face undefeated welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 on September 10. While the UFC 279 matchup is the final fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, the consensus is that a win over Chimaev could earn him a UFC welterweight title shot. That said, an Edwards-Diaz rematch would still be unlikely unless Diaz re-signs with the UFC after the Chimaev fight.

