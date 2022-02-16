"He earned the shot" - Teddy Atlas feels Jared Cannonier has "good chance" of fighting middleweight champ Israel Adesanya next after UFC 271 win

Teddy Atlas believes Jared Cannonier has great things stored for him in the future.

In a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the veteran boxing trainer lauded Cannonier for his win against Derek Brunson at UFC 271. Furthermore, Atlas was confident that 'The Killa Gorilla' had a good chance of going up against reigning middleweight champ Israel Adesanya in the future.

Discussing Jared Cannonier's performance at UFC 271, Teddy Atlas said:

"Cannonier again showed tremendous finishing... abilities and he got him out of there. He earned the shot... as he said himself. He represents himself very well speaking 'Hey, give me Izzy next.' And I would believe he's got a good chance to get that. Great comeback win! Just a great comeback win."

Cannonier demanded a title shot after his stunning victory over Brunson at UFC 271. Later that night, Israel Adesanya retained the title by defeating Robert Whittaker in their much-anticipated rematch. Following the battle, the champion stated that he would be willing to fight 'The Killa Gorilla' as early as June.

Jared Cannonier breaks down how he will beat Israel Adesanya

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Jared Cannonier claimed that a match with Adesanya would be a good opportunity for him to showcase his striking abilities.

Cannonier insists he will not take a one-dimensional approach to his fight with 'The Last Stylebender'. He intends to give the middleweight champion a hard time with his wrestling as well as striking skills:

"This would be a good opportunity to showcase my true skills as a striker... Izzy [Israel Adesanya] being the caliber fighter he is, the type of fighter and the striker that he is, I feel is going to bring out a better version of my striking as well. But not only that, I have to be good everywhere. I mean I'm going to give him looks everywhere... I'm good everywhere so wherever the fight goes, I know one thing, if he ends up on the bottom it may not last too long."

