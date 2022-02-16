"They did a great job" - Teddy Atlas lauds UFC 271 commentators amid accusations of bias against Michael Bisping

Teddy Atlas recently praised the commentators at UFC 271 despite accusations of biased commentary against Michael Bisping.

Bisping recently came under fire after several viewers chastised his analysis, with many believing he heavily favored Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 271. However, veteran boxing trainer Teddy Atlas seems to have a different view.

In a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the 65-year old stated that the commentators did a "great job." Atlas is of the belief that the commentators showcased great expertise on the night.

"The commentators... they did a great job."

Michael Bisping joined Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier in the commentary booth at the February 12 pay-per-view. Joe Rogan, who has been embroiled in controversy over his popular podcast in recent weeks, was absent after an apparent "scheduling conflict."

Israel Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight title for the fourth time against former champion Robert Whittaker in the main event. 'The Last Stylebender' was declared the winner via unanimous decision after the pair went the five-round distance.

Michael Bisping speaks up against accusations of bias at UFC 271

Michael Bisping disagrees with the allegation that he was biased while commentating on Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker during the UFC 271 rematch.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' responded to the criticism of his commentary. The former middleweight champion stated that he would watch the fight again to see if he had made any mistakes.

However, Bisping admitted that he was willing to take the criticisms with an open mind in order to get better at his work.

Addressing the accusations, 'The Count' said:

"It was a really close fight and to all you haters out there that are talking s***, the judges agree with everything that I f***ing said. So, I'm not taking validation from that nor am I using this as an excuse to sit here and say I know it all. I watched a fight very closely, very intently, but I will go away and watch it and see if I made any mistakes. If you hear bad reviews of your work, you want to take it on board with an open mind. I want to get better; I want to learn and grow as a human being."

