"Francis can pick up Fury" - Teddy Atlas suggests an interesting stipulation for the Francis Ngannou - Tyson Fury matchup

Teddy Atlas recently offered his take on a potential special rules contest between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. Atlas opined that Ngannou should be allowed to pick up Fury over his shoulders much like what pro-wrestlers do.

Talks about a fight against Ngannou have been gaining steam ever since Tyson Fury overcame the challenge presented by Dillian Whyte. Both fighters have also expressed great interest in setting up the clash.

While in conversation with co-host Ken Rideout on The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, Teddy Atlas drew inspiration from the Hollywood film Rocky III. Recalling Rocky's fight with Hulk Hogan, Atlas suggested that Fury and Ngannou could partake in a similar matchup.

He asserted that Ngannou should be allowed to pick Fury up just like Rocky did Hogan in the film. He further argued that it won't be too tall a task for the Cameroonian considering his physical stature and his strength:

"You know, my estimation, at least give them one minute of one round where [Francis Ngannou] is allowed to grab him and pick him up in the air over his shoulders. Francis might be able to do it. As big as he is, he might be up there. As big as he is, he might be up there if Rocky can pick up Hulk Hogan, I think Francis can pick up Fury."

Watch Teddy Atlas' full interaction with Ken Rideout right here:

Francis Ngannou fancies his chances against Jon Jones

In a recent interaction with Brian Davis on the True Geordie podcast, Francis Ngannou opened up about his prospects in a heavyweight bout against Jon Jones.

Ngannou admitted that he was confident about bagging a win against 'Bones' as he has gradually grown slower ever since his move to the 265lbs division. Furthermore, 'The Predator' admitted that Jones had failed to impress in his most recent outings inside the octagon:

"I think, for me, he's gonna be very good, because Jon Jones, he looked a little slower and in the past two years, he's been putting some weight on, trying to be heavy to come fight at heavyweight and I think that won't make it any fast."

Watch Ngannou's full interaction with Brian Davis right here:

Edited by David Andrew