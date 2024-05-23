  • home icon
  • Teen phenom Adrian Lee dissects Antonio Mammarella's "pretty decent" strengths ahead of June 7 clash

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified May 23, 2024 11:45 GMT
Adrian Lee (left) will make his ONE Championship debut against Antonio Mammarella (right) at ONE 167. [Photos via: ONE Championship]
ONE Championship fans will get to see the youngest member of the vaunted Lee martial arts family, Adrian Lee, make his promotional debut against Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167 on June 7.

Lee has had the benefit of preparing for his debut with his older siblings in the form of former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee and current welterweight and lightweight kingpin Christian Lee.

With his first foray inside the Circle happening in just two weeks, Adrian Lee did a quick dive on what makes Mammarella a strong opponent in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I got a chance to watch [his pro debut] fight. He was pretty decent in striking and wrestling, and I think those would probably be his strengths."

Lee's signing with the world's largest martial arts promotion was confirmed by older brother Christian in Dec. 2023 and fans had been eager to see what he brings to the table.

Because of the renown that his older siblings brought to the family, Adrian Lee, 18, knows that he has some big shoes to fill.

Adrian Lee wishes to live up to his late sister's legacy

The combat sports was shocked with the passing of Victoria Lee in Dec. 2022 and nearly two years since, her younger brother would love nothing more than to honor his memory with an explosive performance inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Prodigy Training Center product said as much in another interview with ONE Championship:

"One quality I admired about her would probably be her determination. She was very goal-oriented and very determined and focused."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

