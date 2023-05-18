Andrew Tate has recently been the subject of a Dr Phil special, after the TV show aired a segment in which teenage boys discussed his impact on their lives whilst their mothers watched behind the camera.

Tate is a highly controversial figure and has risen to prominence in recent years due to his outlandish lifestyle and his mysogonistic views. 'Cobra' is also currently under house arrest after he was picked up in a Romamian police probe on December 29 last year.

Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on charges of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group. The pair have denied the allegations due to a lack of evidence and spent 3 months inside of a Romanian jail cell before being placed under house arrest last month.

During the segment, the teenage boys admit they have seen hundreds of videos of Andrew Tate on social media and explained his influence on their lives.

One of them said:

"Everyone wants to be like him. He's a rich guy with a Bugatti and all that rich lifestyle." (0:20)

Another stated:

"There are some good things about what he says but the things he says about women I do not agree with." (0:30)

One of the teenagers even added that Tate has influenced their view on 'toxic masculinity.' They said:

"I'm influenced by Andrew Tate because I see him and I see toxic masculinity that is shared and I process that. It's more of a self reflection thing." (0:50)

Andrew Tate seemingly backtracks on strong stance against cryptocurrency

Andrew Tate recently changed his stance on cryptocurrency, after the former kickboxing champion shared a host of tweets regarding the endorsement of any type of 'sh*tcoin.'

Tate claimed that every person or organization that endorses crypto are 'scammers' and dissasociated himself from ever getting involved in cryptocurrency. He tweeted:

"I DO NOT ENDORSE SH*TCOINS. I’m not a scammer like every other 'influencer.' I don’t need to rob my fans. I DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH ANY CRYPTO."

However, 'Cobra' soon followed up his post by stating that he would infact begin endorcing a secret cryptocurrency. Tate stated that he would reveal the coin on June 1, 2023 and asked his followers to stop investing until he says so.

The ambiguous tweet reads:

"OK F*CK IT I WILL ENDORSE A SH*TCOIN AND SEND IT TO THE FUCKING MOON ON THE 1ST OF JUNE. DON'T BUY ANY COIN UNTILL YOU GET THE SIGNAL FROM ME THEYRE ALL SCAMS. HU STUDENTS GET TOLD 1 HOUR IN ADVANCE. EMAIL LIST GETS 5MINS IN ADVANCE. THEN I PUMP SOME RANDOM GARBAGE TO VALHALLAH."

