Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali believes he has 'one too many advantages' in flyweight Muay Thai war vs. Diego Paez

Malaysian-American Muay Thai rising star Johan Ghazali has acknowledged the wealth of experience and power of upcoming opponent Diego Paez ahead of their flyweight scrap at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghazali recently spoke with Sportskeeda MMA and said that despite the edge of Paez in experience, he still has more advantages over him.

The young Malaysian-American phenom offered:

"Paez, respect to him, he's strong and experienced. He's really good when he throws. But, there's just one too many advantages that I see myself having against him."

The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp standout is looking for a bounce-back win after sustaining his second ONE Championship defeat at the hands of fellow young phenom Johan Estupinan last January at ONE 170.

Additionally, he wants to use the Colombian-American contender as a springboard toward a place in the division's top five rankings.

Johan Ghazali solely gives his focus to Diego Paez in their impending clash at ONE Fight Night 32

During the same pre-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Jojo' clarified that his focus is only on Diego Paez and that he does not want to look past him because he knows it will be a tough bout for him.

Johan Ghazali also said that he likes to take things step by step and not look into the future, as he explained:

"I have a few fights in mind, always. You know, I love to take one step at a time, but at the same time, it's always good to plan for the future. But for now, I'm only focused on getting the win here. So I'd rather not talk about what's next."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

