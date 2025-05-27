Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali understands entertainment value in martial arts: "I'm going to keep doing it"

Johan Ghazali is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining athletes in ONE Championship because of his top-tier striking skills inside the ring and his ability to sell his fights, which makes fans tune in.

In a recent interview with Goated Combat, Ghazali spoke about his ability to excite viewers with his fan-friendly style and mic skills, making him a relevant name in the promotion. Additionally, 'Jojo' vows to sustain this approach, as he declared:

"I think it's the way I hype it up. So, I think that's what people like, and especially ONE Championship likes about me. I'm going to keep doing it."

Watch Johan Ghazali's interview here:

The Malaysian-American phenom is looking to add Diego Paez to his hit list and highlight reel in their upcoming flyweight Muay Thai bout on June 6 as part of the ONE Fight Night 32 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghazali wants to return to the win column after suffering a tough unanimous decision loss to fellow young star Johan Estupinan last January at ONE 170 via unanimous decision.

Johan Ghazali promises an all-out action match with Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp-affiliated athlete has doubled down on his promise to deliver another barnburner in his upcoming fight with Diego Paez.

Ghazali encouraged everyone to watch his fight with the 31-year-old contender if they don't want to miss another classic fight that will live up to all expectations and hype, as he told Goated Combat in a recent interview:

"Last words. Tune in. Don't forget, watch Jojo vs. Diego Paez. Banger for sure. I can guarantee that. And I'm only 18. Let's go."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

