"Tell Al Haymon to shut his f***ing trap" - Derek Chisora snaps at Gerald Washington accusing him of demanding more money for late notice fight

Derek Chisora was once one of the heavyweight division's better boxers. While he has never held a world title, despite twice challenging for the WBC heavyweight championship, he is a former British, Commonwealth and European champion. Unfortunately, he has significantly declined, going 1-4 in his last five.

His last bout was a defeat against Tyson Fury, whom he lost to three times. Looking to bounce back from the loss, Derek Chisora is now set to face Gerald Washington, and during a face-off, accused his opponent of demanding more money long after signing the contract.

During the face-off, Chisora said the following:

"How the f*** are you gonna ask for more money?"

When Washington tried to defend himself by claiming that Chisora had misunderstood the situation and that he simply wanted to know where they were at in terms of money, the Englishman responded by looking at Eddie Hearn, who mediated the face-off, and said with the following:

"Then he phoned Al Haymon. F****** tell Al Haymon to shut his f****** trap."

Whether Chisora misunderstood his foe or is doing some last-minute promotion for their fight is unknown. But their matchup is scheduled for today, August 12. Unfortunately, fans have little reason to be excited about a Chisora performance.

While he was once known for his crushing knockout power, his ability to land devastating knockouts is no longer there. It is not so much that his punching power vanished. Instead, he can't find any openings anymore and has lost his last four bouts in devastating fashion, taking tremendous beatings.

Who has Derek Chisora faced in recent memory?

Besides his recent loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout, Derek Chisora had a brief moment of success in the middle of his rough patch when he defeated Kubrat Pulev via split-decision. Before that, however, he had lost three straight fights, with two of those defeats being handed to him by Joseph Parker.

Before that, the Englishman became one of many boxers to fall before Oleksandr Usyk, who subsequently defeated another English boxer twice in Anthony Joshua. Despite the Russian's attempts to add former Derek Chisora foe Tyson Fury to that list, 'The Gypsy King' has proven a difficult negotiator.