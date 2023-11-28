"Tell him I love him" - Sibling rivalry reaches boiling point as Jermall Charlo says brother Jermell isn't picking up his calls

Jermall Charlo recently revealed that his brother Jermell is no longer answering his calls and requested the public to pass on a few messages to his sibling.

It's no secret that the complicated sibling rivalry between the Charlo brothers has caused significant friction between them over the past few years. Their feud seems to have stemmed from Jermall referring to himself as 'Big Charlo', implying that Jermall was 'Little Charlo' or 'Small Charlo'.

Expand Tweet

Jermell wasn't pleased and publicly slammed his brother, accusing him of fighting inexperienced opponents to "stat-pad" his record. 'Iron Man' also claimed that Jermall Charlo refused to pay his staff photographers. Following this outburst, the two brothers fired shots at each other via social media and interviews, often hitting each other where it hurt the most.

Earlier this year, Jermell Charlo faced Canelo Alvarez in an undisputed super middleweight bout in Las Vegas. Jermall Charlo was shockingly among the attendees and even embraced his brother backstage before the fight. While many thought the twins had made up, they haven't spoken since leaving Nevada after Alvarez's lopsided win against Jermell.

Jermall Charlo made his long-awaited return to boxing with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Jose Benavidez last weekend. In the post-fight presser, he said:

"If y’all talk to my twin brother, tell him I love him. And tell him I won the fight and, you know, y’all call him for me or whatever, hit him up. He not answering my calls or whatever.” [h/t boxingscene.com]

Watch the full post-fight presser below:

Jermall Charlo calls out undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez for his next fight

After his impressive win over Jose Benavidez, Jermall Charlo has his sights on the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world. At the same post-fight presser, 'Hitman' called out Canelo Alvarez and stated that he was confident about getting the job done.

As mentioned, Jermell Charlo went up against Alvarez earlier this year and daringly moved up two weight classes to fight the Mexican. While many thought Jermell could hold his own against Alvarez, the undisputed champion utterly dominated 'Iron Man' over 12 rounds to win via decision.

Expand Tweet

'Hitman' believes he could do better than his brother. At the post-fight press conference, he sent a message to Canelo Alvarez, saying:

"Pick me. Yeah, I know y’all seen him fight my twin brother, but it’s a whole different twin. You know, I’m not bashing nothing my brother did. He dared to be great, jumping up two weight classes to go fight Canelo."

Catch Jermall Charlo's comments below (0:13):