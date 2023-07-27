"Telling me I was FAT at 114lbs" - Nina-Marie Daniele unfazed by hate from MMA fans; says she has seen worse

Nina-Marie Daniele has become one of the biggest names in the world of MMA reporting over the past year. Despite the fact that she is popular in the MMA community, Daniele is still subjected to a lot of hate online.

Being in public light is not easy and Daniele could attest to it at this point. She has been made fun of just about everything she does and has even been called out for faking her reactions to fights. Addressing the trolls, the 34-year-old recently took to Twitter about how being a woman in MMA is not easy.

However, Nina-Marie Daniele recalled how being a fashion model in New York and Europe was much more difficult. She said:

"Being a woman in mma isn’t easy! But compared to being a fashion model in New York and Europe for 10 yrs this a piece of cake. If you think ur comments hurt, think again. I had people talk to my actual face & telling me I was FAT at 114lbs and 5’9. This a walk in the park lol"

Take a look at her tweet below:

Does Nina-Marie Daniele have a background in MMA?

Nina-Marie Daniele's first-ever interview in the UFC was at the organization's Hall of Fame ceremony last year with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Since then, she has gone on to become a mainstay in the community.

Moreover, it is worth noting that she has a background in multiple combat disciplines. During an interview with Cageside Press last year at UFC X, a two-day experience in Las Vegas, Daniele spoke about how she has intentions of staying in the MMA reporting world for a long time. She said:

"Well I've been a fan of the UFC for a very very long time. I grew up doing karate then I was boxing for a very long time. I have a background in Muay Thai, Krav Maga and I've loved the UFC ever since I can remember. So it's an honor for me to be here. So I know it's gonna take a minute for everyone to get used to me. But I'm here, I'm here baby, I'm here for the long haul."

Catch Nina-Marie Daniele's comments below in the video below: