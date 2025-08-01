  • home icon
Teodora Kirilova ready for next Muay Thai fight with ONE’s 4-ounce gloves: “Now I know what to expect”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:17 GMT
Teodora Kirilova | Image by ONE Championship
Teodora Kirilova admits she felt like a deer in headlights in her rather forgettable ONE Championship debut.

The Bulgarian striker has won multiple Muay Thai world titles outside the promotion, but fighting in four-ounce gloves still felt foreign to her.

Kirilova had her trial by fire against Israeli sensation Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 20 last year.

While the 34-year-old veteran showcased sharp skills and amazing fight intuition, her inexperience in small gloves showed. She ultimately got blitzed by Cohen in round 2 and suffered a TKO defeat in her first foray in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Teodora Kirilova opened up about her first career loss in a ONE Championship interview:

"That was very new for me then, because I didn’t train with small gloves and didn’t fight with these ONE rules. I didn’t know what to expect, but now I know what to expect and I’m training for that."

After losing her pristine record, Kirilova went back to the drawing board and made sure she's well-equipped for her sophomore outing.

She'll take on Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, set to go down at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, August 1.

Prime Video subscribers can witness the full event free as it happens live in US Primetime.

Teodora Kirilova guarantees a spectacle at ONE Fight Night 34

The bitter taste of losing still lingers in Teodora Kirilova's mouth, and she's itching to show the global audience her true capabilities.

There's no better way to make a statement in the loaded 115-pound Muay Thai ranks than by convincingly beating a highly-touted young star like 'Supergirl'.

"The fight really will be a firefight. It will be a really interesting fight between us," the Bulgarian striker told ONE.
"Never mind that I have more experience and I am older and she is younger – that is in your mind when you want to fight with knockout."

