Terence Crawford blasted by Teofimo Lopez for facing “handicapped” opponents in his career 

Terence Crawford has come under fire from fellow pugilist Teofimo Lopez for facing sub-optimal opponents throughout his career.

'Bud' is regarded as arguably the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world right now following his defining performance against Errol Spence Jr. last year.

But Lopez stated that many of the fighters that Crawford has faced were impaired due to injury, including Spence Jr., his most recent foe.'The Takeover' was recently interviewed by Boxing Social, where he took aim at the undisputed welterweight champion and also called him out.

"The fighters that Crawford fought were handicapped. Errol Spence just announced about his [cataract] in his eye. Jose Benevidez Jr., when [Crawford] fought him, he had a shot leg. Who's the other fighter... Kell Brook with his eye. So every fighter that Crawford has faced throughout the 147 pound division, whether it looks good on paper. They've been injured. I'm healthy. Fight the best fighter at a healthier weight."

Errol Spence Jr. shares image after cataract surgery ahead of rematch with Terence Crawford

In July 2023, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. went head-to-head in one of the biggest welterweight fights in boxing history.

The pair faced off to determine the first undisputed welterweight champion in the 'four belt era', and both men entered the ring undefeated. Fans and pundits expected a close contest, with Crawford and Spence Jr. regarded as the best fighters at 147 pounds.

However, 'Bud' asserted his dominance from the opening bell and got the better of his opponent in most of the exchanges. Crawford dropped 'The Truth' on three separate occasions throughout the fight before winning via TKO in Round 9.

Terence Crawford made history by becoming the first male boxer to be crowned an undisputed champion in two weight divisions. A month after their clash, Errol Spence Jr. activated the rematch clause in their contract, with negotiations now underway between both parties.

'The Truth' has battled with several health issues throughout his career, including an eye problem that stemmed back to before his potential fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2021.

Spence Jr. recently took to social media to share images of a surgery he had to remove a cataract from his eye, and wrote this:

"Had to get cataract surgery. It's been past due s**t was covering my eye. Why you think I got hit with so many jabs in hooks [against Terence Crawford]. Still a great performance by bro."

