Terence Crawford delivers a fierce two-word response following Teofimo Lopez's call-out

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford has fired shots at Teofimo Lopez after the latter called out 'Bud' for a clash inside the squared circle.

Crawford was recently in attendance for the weigh-ins event for Lopez's upcoming fight against Jamaine Ortiz.

In a video uploaded by Fight Hub TV, the 36-year-old responded to the possibility of him fighting Lopez by saying:

"F**k [Teofimo]."

Lopez vs. Ortiz is set to take place on Feb. 8 for the WBO super lightweight title. The event will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Crawford, on the other hand, currently does not have an opponent for his next fight. 'Bud' was last seen in action in July 2023. The 36-year-old went up against Errol Spence Jr. in a highly anticipated clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Crawford outclassed Spence Jr. for the majority of the fight and eventually got his hand raised via TKO in the ninth round.

Teofimo Lopez takes a dig at Terence Crawford's resume

Teofimo Lopez does not seem too impressed with Terence Crawford's boxing resume. In an interview with Boxing Social last month, 'The Takeover' questioned Crawford's credentials and claimed that many of 'Bud's opponents, including Errol Spence Jr. and Kell Brook, were not at their best when the 36-year-old defeated them.

"The fighters that Crawford fought were handicapped. Errol Spence just announced about his [cataract] in his eye. Jose Benevidez Jr., when [Crawford] fought him, he had a shot leg. Who's the other fighter... Kell Brook with his eye. So every fighter that Crawford has faced throughout the 147 pound division, whether it looks good on paper. They've been injured. I'm healthy. Fight the best fighter at a healthier weight."

Crawford then responded to Lopez's comments with an expletive-laden tirade on social media.

"And Teofimo Lopez yo little b**ch a*s better worry about them little guys that’s on yo a** down there in yo weight class. It crazy every time I see yo h*e a** you don’t even look my way, but when you in front of a camera you got so much to say. You a p**sy."

