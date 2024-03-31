Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. trade words online following Tim Tszyu’s loss to Sebastian Fundora for the WBO title

Terence Crawford is eager to nail down his next opponent having not competed since his TKO win over Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023.

But it seems that after many months away from the cameras, 'The Truth' is also ready for a return to action, as both fighters recently shared their interest in a WBO title fight at super welterweight.

The WBO 154 pound title was recently contested between Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora, with 'The Towering Inferno' being crowned the new champion via split-decision.

Given that 'Bud' is the WBO mandatory challenger at super welterweight, many would expect that he would face Fundora next. But Spence Jr. appeared in the ring following the fight, leading to a back and forth between 'The Truth' and Crawford online.

The former undisputed welterweight champion posted this on X:

"You lost sir gotta go back to work."

He continued:

"@ErrolSpenceJr sorry buddy you gotta wait in line sir"

Which prompted 'The Truth' to write this:

"Idk champ I don't do lines.."

See Terence Crawford's exchange with Errol Spence Jr. below:

Following Spence Jr.'s defeat to Crawford last year, he announced that he would be moving from welterweight to super welterweight. But it seems that as the landscape at 147 pounds dries up, 'Bud' too is looking for greener pastures up north.

Mayweather Promotions CEO says Errol Spence Jr. gets WBO title shot over Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford's rivalry appears far from over, as the pair are now both competing to be the next challenger for Sebastian Fundora's WBO 154 pound title.

While 'Bud' is the mandatory challenger for the title, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, has explained why he believes Spence Jr. will be granted the fight instead.

According to the promoter, 'The Truth' has ties with PBC, as well as Tim Tszyu and Fundora. Prior to Tszyu's recent title fight with 'The Towering Inferno', Ellerbe was interviewed by FightHype.com, where he said this:

"Errol Spence Jr. is family. He has a relationship with PBC, and has had a relationship [for] a number of years. If I'm not mistaken, for one, let me start with: Terence Crawford is a beast. But I think he's let it be known he's a free agent and he's not with the PBC. So I think we know how that goes."

Watch Ellerbe's interview below from 2:00: