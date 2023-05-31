Francis Ngannou's UFC departure turned heads as he became the first reigning champion since B.J. Penn to leave the promotion. The former heavyweight champion has since signed with the PFL, and will look to make his boxing debut later this year.

Terence Crawford recently advised 'The Predator' to face a lesser opponent before stepping into the ring with some of the best heavyweights in the sport.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the WBO welterweight champion was asked if he believes Ngannou can hold his own in boxing, responding:

"That guy is a puncher. He's doing his thing in MMA, but it's different over there. Calling out the top heavyweights of the world today, I don't see him having a chance with either one of those guys... He got some skill. I would tell him get your feet wet, try to fight some of those lower tier guys first just to feel yourself out and get used to being in the ring and going the rounds. It's different. MMA and boxing, it's different."

Crawford added:

"Just get used to some people with skills coming back at you and outthinking you and just the whole realm of boxing before you go over there and try to mess with those guys. One guy, you're going to get one shot and if you mess up, you're going to be knocked out until next week for messing with Deontay Wilder. He hits you, you're going to sleep."

Check out Terence Crawford's full comments on Francis Ngannou below:

"He's got some skill. I would tell him get your feet wet, try to fight some of those lower tier guys first just to feel yourself out."



While Ngannou is targeting a bout with Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, it is unclear if either will materialize. 'The Predator' has put off making his PFL debut until 2024.

Francis Ngannou's UFC departure: 'The Predator' was stalled out by UFC, claims manager

Francis Ngannou recently left the UFC, vacating his heavyweight title. His manager Marquel Martin alleged that he may have been stalled out by the promotion prior to his departure. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Martin stated:

"We were trying to get so many fights, people have no idea. He should have been done with his contract two years ago, easily, and we could have re-signed, we could have done whatever. It was always, 'hey, this is happening and this is happening.' One could say he was just getting stalled out."

Check out Marquel Martin's full comments on Francis Ngannou's inactivity below:

"He should have been done with his contract two years ago. Easily."



