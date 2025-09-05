  • home icon
  Terence Crawford picking ex-bantamweight champ over Ilia Topuria as the UFC's best boxer sends fans reeling: "Is he stuck in 2016?"

Terence Crawford picking ex-bantamweight champ over Ilia Topuria as the UFC's best boxer sends fans reeling: "Is he stuck in 2016?"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Sep 05, 2025 04:52 GMT
Fans react to Terence Crawford
Fans react to Terence Crawford's pick for best boxer in the UFC. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Terence Crawford stunned fans with his pick for the UFC fighter with the best boxing skills. Instead of siding with the current consensual best striker, Ilia Topuria, Crawford went in a completely different direction.

His pick was former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. Once praised as one of the slickest strikers in MMA, Garbrandt has struggled to find consistency in recent years.

Crawford insisted the call was based on pure boxing technique rather than MMA success. Speaking in a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, Crawford said:

"Cody Garbrandt. Yeah, he [is] the best. He's the best UFC boxer... Cody got them hands... Straight boxing, yeah. We ain’t talking about nothing else. We talking about straight boxing skills. I just think Cody has the best boxing skills in UFC. That’s just my opinion."
Check out Terence Crawford's comments below:

Several fans took to X to react to Crawford's comments, with one fan writing:

"Is he stuck in 2016? Bro saw one Cody highlight and formed his entire opinion on this."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Technique-wise wise I feel it, but Topuria has the power that's the main difference."
"Topuria is night and day better than Cody, even on Cody's best night, it's not close."
"He prob hasn’t watched Iliia that much. He was in the same era as Cody when he was in his prime, so in his mind, he thinks Cody."
"That's why he is losing to Canelo."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Terence Crawford&#039;s pick for best boxer in the UFC. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]
Fans react to Terence Crawford's pick for best boxer in the UFC. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Terence Crawford backs another UFC crossover boxing super fight

Terence Crawford believes another UFC crossover into boxing is inevitable. He pointed to past examples and said history shows that when timing and star power align, such fights will happen again.

While he acknowledged that these spectacles often come later in a fighter’s career, he was confident another megastar clash is on the horizon. Speaking in the aforementioned epsiode of FULL SEND PODCAST, he said:

"Yeah, yeah, for sure. You know, nothing's new under the sun. You know, if it's done once, it can be done again. You know, it started with Muhammad Ali, you know, he did the crossover. Mike Tyson crossover, you know. All these fighters, [Floyd] Mayweather, they do crossovers at a point where their career is either over or going down. There will be another UFC megastar. There will be another boxing megastar."

Crawford is gearing up for his Sept. 13 clash against Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The fight, streaming only on Netflix, is already being billed as a clash of eras.

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
