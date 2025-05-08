Terence Crawford revisits "Kendrick Lamar" blunder during Noche UFC 306 broadcast: "It's crazy disrespectful"

Terence Crawford doubled down on his response over UFC mistaking him for Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar during the Noche UFC 306 broadcast. Crawford expressed dissatisfaction with the promotion's antics and maintained his belief that it was intentional.

Crawford was among the notable attendees for Noche UFC 306 last year at the renowned Las Vegas Sphere. He sat next to Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunately, as the camera panned over their seats, 'Bud' was misidentified as Lamar. The blunder quickly went viral among the netizens, who had hilarious reactions.

Crawford said in a past interview with TMZ Sports that the UFC did it on purpose. The 37-year-old reaffirmed his statement in a recent interaction with sports journalist Wade Plemons for Ring Magazine, saying:

''I think they did that on purpose. They had to...What would be the point in saying I'm Kendrick Lamar?...At a fighting event. Come on now. It's crazy disrespectful. But I think it was intentional.''

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Notably, Dana White admitted the broadcast team's error during the Noche UFC 306 post-fight press conference, but Crawford did look like Lamar at that time, according to the UFC CEO, who said:

''I was talking to Terence Crawford. I don't want to call him. I don't know who the hell did that. Thought it was, yeah, that was pretty bad. He did kind of look like Kendrick Lamar, though. Let's not f**k around. He kind of did look like Kendrick Lamar. But yeah, that was -- hey, so when I said we had a flawless production tonight, I take that back. There's the one; that was the ... yeah."

Check out Dana White's comments below (16:22):

Terence Crawford opens up about his favorite fights

In his most recent boxing outing last year, Terence Crawford faced Israil Madrimov for the WBA and then-vacant WBO interim light middleweight titles and secured a unanimous decision victory. Crawford is now set to face Canelo Alvarez in a highly anticipated matchup for the undisputed super middleweight title on Sept. 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In the aforementioned conversation with Wade Plemons, Crawford discussed his favorite fights, saying:

''I got a couple of favorite fights. I think I like the Felix Diaz fight. The [Yuriorkis] Gamboa fight, and of course, the Spence fight. I say Spence because of the magnitude of the fight. Gamboa as well. Felix Diaz, I felt like I showed a lot of tools in that fight. He was an Olympic gold medalist, just like Gamboa.''

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below (25:12):

