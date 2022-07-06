"Ye ain’t got the fastest knockout" - Terrance McKinney reacts as Conor McGregor lists his achievements in the UFC

Terrance McKinney fact-checked Conor McGregor after the Irishman hopped on social media to brag about his credentials.

A few days after his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, McGregor took to Twitter to say he's "looking forward to my own Hall of Fame entry." The Irishman proceeded to list down his UFC records, including "KO (knockout) speed."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer. Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer.

However, McKinney reminded the former champ-champ that he doesn't own the record for the fastest knockout in the UFC. Taking to Twitter, the up-and-coming lightweight responded by writing:

"Ye ain’t got the fastest knockout ima come for the rest tho."

Of course, McKinney was correct. The fastest knockout in UFC history belongs to Jorge Masvidal for his five-second flying knee KO over Ben Askren at UFC 239.

McGregor didn't specify if he's referring to the fastest knockout in the featherweight division. However, even then, he wouldn't have been accurate. The Irishman's KO of Jose Aldo from 2015 (his fastest) timed in at 13 seconds. The quickest KO in the 145-pound division is 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung's seven-second finish over Mark Hominick at UFC 140.

Terrance McKinney only needed SEVEN SECONDS in his UFC debut

McKinney himself owns one of the UFC's KO records. 'T.Wrecks' had the quickest knockout in the lightweight division after he starched Matt Frevola in seven seconds during his promotional debut at UFC 263.

Charles Oliveira snubs Conor McGregor

Less than a month ago, former UFC champion Charles Oliveira said he was targeting a "profitable" championship bout with Conor McGregor. However, the Brazilian appeared to have a change of heart.

Right now, Oliveira has turned his attention to No.4-ranked lightweight Islam Makhachev. During an interview with Ag.Fight, 'do Bronx' said:

"Forget about Conor McGregor now. Forget it. In Brazil, Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev. Is this the fight you want? So we will have it.

Oliveira was stripped of the belt after he missed the lightweight limit by half-a-pound ahead of his supposed title defense against Justin Gaethje. The fight went on, but 'The Highlight' was the only one eligible to win the title. Nonetheless, 'Do Bronx' secured the right to fight for the vacant title by submitting 'The Highlight' in the first round.

