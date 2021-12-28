Terrance McKinney backs Michael Chandler for UFC Debut of the Year despite scoring fastest KO in lightweight history

Terrance McKinney reacted to the recent nominations for the UFC Debut of the Year 2021 title and backed Michael Chandler for the award.

McKinney knocked out Matt Frevola in seven seconds on his debut at UFC 263. 'T. Wrecks' broke the record for fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history in the win but backed Chandler for the debut award.

Reacting to the UFC Honors award nominations on Twitter, McKinney said:

"I give my vote to chandler"

Chandler left Bellator MMA and the free agent signed with the UFC after lengthy negotiations. 'Iron' made his debut in the octagon at UFC 257 against Dan Hooker.

Chandler landed a huge left hook which downed Hooker on the canvas in the first round. The former Bellator lightweight champion then hammered Hooker with strikes and the referee stopped the fight soon.

After a dream debut and a fiery octagon interview, Michael Chandler did not have the best year.

He was booked to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title but fell short. The Brazilian knocked 'Iron' out in the second round at UFC 262 to claim the title.

Surprisingly, the highlight of Chandler's year did not come on his debut but on his last fight of 2021.

He fought Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in a bout which produced fireworks for the fans. Chandler eventually lost the slugfest via unanimous decision.

Michael Chandler targets a fight with Dustin Poirier

In a recent conversation with Damon Martin on a segment titled 'The Fighter vs. The Writer', Michael Chandler revealed that Dustin Poirier had dismissed him ever since his arrival into the UFC.

Chandler admitted that he bore no ill will towards 'The Diamond' and respects him as a fellow professional. However, 'Iron' suggested that he would want to fight 'The Diamond'.

"Dustin Poirier has dismissed me since day one. I don't think Dustin Poirier is a bad guy. I don't think he thinks I'm a bad guy. But as a competitor, he called me and Charles fighting fool's gold. He dismissed me, saying he wouldn't fight me in the UFC even after I knocked out Dan Hooker... He and I, when it comes to the competition aspect of us both being fighters inside the same division, I think we both have a little bit of a bone to pick with each other," said Michael Chandler.

Watch the full video below:

Dustin Poirier recently suffered a loss against Charles Oliveira when the Louisiana native challenged the Brazilian for the belt. Since Chandler and Poirier are coming off losses, a potential bout between the two in the near future cannot be ruled out.

