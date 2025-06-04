"Testosterone is falling off a cliff" - Joe Rogan's podcast guest talks future humans hypothesis to the extraterrestrial mystery

Joe Rogan and his podcast guest, Jesse Michels, talked about a theory regarding a decrease in testosterone among humans.

Rogan recently released episode #2331 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), featuring Michels, the host of 'American Alchemy.'

Michels referenced a previous JRE episode with Dr. Shanna Swan to discuss the following concept of human evolution. He said:

"I've seen you on your show talk about how aliens could be humans from the future, and I agree. You've interviewed Dr. Shanna Swan, she talks about how sperm count is 59% per capita of what it was in 1973. Insane, testosterone is falling off a cliff. A dog is to a wolf what we are to what a grey alien looks like. They lose the melanin in their skin, that's what happens when you become domesticated."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jesse Michels' comments below (29:48):

Joe Rogan talks about his intrigue regarding crop circles

The episode #2327 of JRE released in late May, featured AJ Gentile, the creator of 'The Why Files.'

Rogan and Gentile discussed various conspiracy theories throughout the near-three-hour episode, debunking most with contrary evidence.

One of the few conspiracy theories that left them puzzled was crop circles, leading to the following quote by Rogan:

"Crop circles is a weird one. It's a weird one because when I first saw them, I'm like, 'What is that?' And then I saw that these guys were doing them with boards and string and I was like, 'Oh, it's just people being silly' And then I watched a whole documentary about how the energy that bent these things over caused these nodes to explode as if they had been cooked in a microwave. Like,'What?'"

Rogan followed up by saying:

"And then you find out that the actual stalks are woven together. It's not that they're pressed down, they're woven together. And that these are complex geometric designs that would have taken people weeks to map out."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.