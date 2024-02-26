"Testosterone running through my veins" - When UFC champion Sean O'Malley referenced Andrew Tate to claim it's okay for him to cheat on wife

UFC superstar Sean O'Malley's personal life has been a topic of discussion in the MMA world. 'Suga's revelation that he is in an open relationship with his wife, Danya Gonzalez, caught the attention of many in the MMA community.

Last year, during an episode of the 'The Timbo Sugar Show' [via Sportstiger.com], O'Malley shed light on his married life and shared that if he was not successful, he probably would not have sexual relations with anyone other than his wife.

The UFC champion later referenced controversial influencer Andrew Tate and stated that since he was a famous personality, he could have extra-marital affairs.

"I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p–s on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins; it’s simple... If I wasn’t paying for everything, if I wasn’t, you know, successful in any sort of way, and I was just like maybe an average Joe, I probably wouldn’t. It probably wouldn’t be fair. But I’m f–king King Kong baby... Andrew Tate explains it well. It’s status. You know I got status, so I can.”

In June last year, O'Malley uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he, along with his wife Gonzalez, discussed their relationship and answered questions from fans.

What's next for Sean O'Malley in the UFC?

Sean O'Malley is all set to defend his bantamweight title for the first time as he will take on Marlon Vera at UFC 299. The bout will headline the event, which will take place on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The fight will be a rematch as the two athletes first locked horns at UFC 252. Vera emerged victorious in that encounter via first-round TKO. With the victory, 'Chito' became the only fighter to defeat O'Malley in a professional MMA bout.

Ahead of their rematch, both fighters have gone on social media to share their thoughts on the fight.

O'Malley predicted that he would finish Vera in the third or fourth round of the fight.

"I'll stop 'Chito' in the 3rd or 4th [round]," he said.

In response, Vera uploaded a post saying:

"I will make Sean quit."

