"His dorky a*s is crying about it” - Marlon Vera names opponent he wants to face after Sean O’Malley title fight

Marlon Vera and Sean O'Malley are set to headline UFC 299 in March for the bantamweight title in a much-anticipated rematch. Should 'Chito' make it 2-0 against O'Malley, he already has his next opponent in mind.

For his first title defense, Vera wants to run it back with fellow top-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen. The pair faced off in the main event of UFC San Antonio in March 2023, where 'The Sandman' was awarded a unanimous decision win after dominating 'Chito' for all five rounds.

Vera bounced back from his defeat with a victory over Pedro Munhoz in his next bout at UFC 292 and will now face 'Sugar' for the title. Ahead of their clash in March, the Ecuadorian bantamweight contender was interviewed by The Schmo. Vera was asked if he had an opponent in mind for his first title defense, and said this:

"I will ask for Sandhagen, because he beat me. That's the only reason I will choose that fight. The winner of Merab [Dvalishvili] vs. Henry [Cejudo] is also a big fight, and the UFC knows, whoever they pick I will [fight]. But if I had to choose myself, I want to kick Cory's a*s. I know his dorky a*s is crying about it, but it's not my fault no one gives a f**k about him."

Vera defeated Sean O'Malley at UFC 252 via KO in 2020, and 'Sugar' will be hoping to even the score when the pair meet in Miami.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera trade predictions online

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera are both brimming with confidence ahead of their bantamweight title fight, set to headline a stacked UFC 299 card in March.

Since losing to 'Chito' in 2020, O'Malley has gone undefeated, holding a record of 5-0-1, with a no-contest coming against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. Both men are known for their striking skills, and fans can expect a war on the feet for as long as their bout lasts. Ahead of the clash, both men have shared their predictions for fight night.

O'Malley took to X and posted this:

"I’ll stop Chito in the 3rd or 4th."

Given that Marlon Vera has never been stopped in his career, a TKO or submission victory for the bantamweight champion would make a serious statement to the rest of the division.

Vera then shared his own prediction, also on X, writing this:

"I will make Sean quit."

