UFC 299 continues to shine: Michel Pereira fight booking adds to stacked card

Michel Pereira has been added to what was an already stacked UFC 299 lineup.

This pay-per-view offering goes down on March 9 from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Sean O'Malley will headline the card in a rematch against Marlon 'Chito' Vera, with the former defending his bantamweight belt against the latter.

The exciting combatant Pereira has also been added to this show and will take on Michał Oleksiejczuk. Oleksiejczuk has been with the UFC for a bit over six years now and boasts an overall mixed martial arts record of 19 wins opposite six losses. His prior fight took place last August as he finished Chidi Njokuani in the first round via TKO.

Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk is set to fight at #UFC299 on March 9th.

Michel Pereira and his UFC career so far

Michel Pereira debuted in the UFC with a first-round knockout of Danny Roberts at UFC on ESPN+ 10. However, he had consecutive setbacks in the cage thereafter. Following losses to Tristan Connelly and Diego Sanchez on points and by way of disqualification, respectively, the 30-year-old has been on a roll.

Pereira is currently riding a six-fight winning streak with victories over Niko Price, Khaos Williams, Zelim Imadaev, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Andre Fialho, and Andre Petroski through that stretch. The Petroski bout was the lone octagon effort of 2023 for Pereira, as he likely hopes for a more active 2024.

Pereira had several bouts fall through last calendar year. He was supposed to fight Sean Brady in March until Brady sustained an injury. The Brazil native then had a pair of fights with Stephen Thompson fallout as a June bout was rescheduled before Pereira missed weight for a July fight versus 'Wonderboy'.

'Demolidor' was also initially slated to fight Marc Andre Barriault in October, which he ultimately took. It seems like he is settling well into middleweight competition as the former welterweight embarks on what looks to be his sophomore UFC fight at 185 pounds.