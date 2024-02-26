Thai legend Nong-O returns to action against in-form Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 58 in Bangkok

Thai legend Nong-O Hama seeks to start his redemption arc when he takes on the streaking Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

Nong-O, often considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time, plans to snap his two-fight skid in the stadium that’s practically synonymous with his name, the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Championship announced the matchup on its official Instagram page:

“BANGER Alert 🚨 The legendary Nong-O returns to ONE Friday Fights for a Muay Thai barnburner against Kulabdam! 🥊 Who will take the victory on April 5? @nongogaiyanghadao @kulabdam."

A former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O has seen a dip in form after losing to two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo.

Nong-O is undoubtedly one of the best Muay Thai artists of any generation, was a four-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion, a one-time Rajadamnern world champion, and has 265 wins under his belt.

The 37-year-old also started his ONE Championship on a perfect 10-0 run, including eight straight world title wins from 2019 to 2023.

Kulabdam, however, is no pushover.

‘Left Meteorite’ is on fine form with four straight wins and is coming off three consecutive first-round knockout wins.

Nong-O has all the respect for Nico Carrillo

Nong-O has always differentiated himself inside and outside the Muay Thai ring.

The living legend is the epitome of class in the volatile world of professional combat sports, and he’ll gladly tip his hat off to anyone he feels deserves his respect.

One such fighter is Nico Carrillo.

Although Carrillo beat him at ONE Friday Fights 46, Nong-O has nothing but respect for the Scotsman and even predicted a world title in the future for the 25-year-old.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O said:

“I think he has a chance to reach the world title because he has really strong weapons, but it's all up to him whether he can get there or not.”