“Plot twist” – Leg-lock master Mikey Musumeci playfully shows how to counter Nong-O’s rib-shattering body kicks

Dominant ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci has been training in Muay Thai with the likes of Nong-O Hama in Thailand for a few months now. Training like a sponge alongside legends of the sport, Musumeci is increasingly picking up the nuances of Muay Thai with the hopes of translating his new skills to a possible MMA stint in the future.

One thing we learned in Musumeci's extensive training in the Art of Eight Limbs is this: don't you dare kick him. In a recent clip posted by ONE Championship, we saw 'Darth Rigatoni' catching a kick from the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and proceeded to devise his own answer to it:

It's safe to say that no one would even think to throw a low or mid-kick on Mike Musumeci if ever he does transition in MMA in the future. His lethal grasp of leglocks nullifies all kicks from his possible opponent. Perhaps it's only the likes of Nong-O who would dare kick 'Darth Rigatoni', as his deadly roundhouse can end fights in an instant.

Nong-O Hama fights Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE 166: Qatar

On March 1st, at ONE's blockbuster event, ONE 166: Qatar, Nong-O Hama will showcase his kicks and more against divisional stalwart Vladimir Kuzmin. Despite suffering back-to-back KO losses, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king is determined to get back on the winning column and climb his way back to the top.

As for Kuzmin, the bright Russian prospect is coming off a strong win over Fabio Reis at ONE Fight Night 39 in November of last year. Most interestingly, however, Kuzmin went the distance and arguably got narrowly beaten by the man who KO'd Nong-O for the belt, Jonathan Haggerty.

In November 2023, at ONE on Prime Video 4, Kuzmin faced Haggerty in a three-round Muay Thai bout and lost via a majority decision.

Catch ONE 166: Qatar, airing live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.