Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex determined to maximize her years as an athlete: "I want to fight until my body says no"

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex knows that a professional athlete's career is not long, and she wants to capitalize on her youth and enjoy the peak of her physical abilities.
In her appearance on Demetrious Johnson's Mightycast, Stamp revealed that she wants to compete until her body can't continue. She said:
"But now I want to focus on fighting. I'm 27 right now, maybe I can fight [in my late 30s]. My body is still okay, like now, I want to fight until my body says no."
Watch Stamp Fairtex's appearance on the Mightycast below:
Although she's only 27, Stamp has already stacked up on her professional accolades because she has captured three world titles in three different sports.
She won the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles in the early part of her campaign under the world's largest martial arts organization, before a smooth transition to MMA, where she also won the undisputed crown in 2023.
However, back-to-back knee injuries have prevented her from competing regularly. She was forced to be on the sidelines to rehabilitate her knee and ensure she'll be 100 percent ready for her return inside the Circle.
Stamp Fairtex says Ayaka Miura and Ham Seo Hee can challenge Denice Zamboanga for undisputed crown
Now that the Fairtex Training Center representative is out indefinitely because of her latest injury, she named two other ranked contenders who can face the now undisputed queen of the weight class, Denice Zamboanga.
In her recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp Fairtex said that Ayaka Miura and Ham Seo Hee are the two challengers that she thinks would give a great fight with 'The Menace,' as she stated:
"Ayaka is really good and can give a shot for the belt. Ham Seo Hee is also a really good fight."