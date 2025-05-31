Thai wizard Superbon says he’s not a big fan of quick road to stardom: “Fight a lot and beat everyone in the rankings”

Superbon thinks that the long road to stardom is far more rewarding than taking a shortcut.

With 116 career wins to his credit, Superbon is one of the most revered kickboxers on the planet, beating noteworthy names like Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and Tayfun Ozan en route to becoming the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon spoke about his journey from competing at the lowest level to slowly working his way up to fighting the absolute best in the world—and beating them.

"If you look at skill and experience, some fighters do not have like that skill set or that level of experience. So I think different parts. It's like if Nong-O and I fought a lot before.

"We have to fight a lot and beat everyone in the rankings. Not just one or two big names, and then you get bigger. But we fight everyone like, from zero to 10, and we stay on 10."

Superbon is already preparing for an epic showdown with Masaaki Noiri

Though no official announcements have been made, Superbon's next fight inside the Circle will likely come against former two-division K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri.

Competing at ONE 172 in Japan, Noiri shocked the world with a stunning third-round TKO over Tawanchai to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Discussing their highly anticipated clash with ONE, Superbon acknowledged that he'd not yet received a formal offer from the promotion, but that's not stopping him from preparing for what could be one of the most anticipated title unification clashes in ONE Championship history.

"I'm not really sure because I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship," Superbon said. "But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already. Because preparing is better than not, so I have started training.”

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

