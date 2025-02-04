  • home icon
  Thai wrecking ball Suriyanlek set to slug it out with Japan's Ryusei Kumagai at ONE 172

By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 04, 2025 12:17 GMT
Thai slugger Suriyanlek to take on Japanese Ryusei Kumagai at ONE 172. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Thai slugger Suriyanlek Por Yenying is set to plunge back into action in March as he takes on ONE Championship newcomer Ryusei Kumagai in the promotion's return engagement in Japan.

The two fighters are featured in a catchweight (132 lbs) kickboxing showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama. It is one of the matches that ONE recently announced both on social media and in a press conference for the event:

"Ready for BATTLE ⚔️ Japanese rising star Ryusei makes his ONE debut on home turf against Thai knockout artist Suriyanlek in a kickboxing clash at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang! Who emerges victorious on March 23?" the promotion wrote in an Instagram post.⁠
Suriyanlek, 28, was last in action in January at ONE 170 in Thailand, where he showcased tremendous grit and determination in bucking early struggles against Thant Zin of Myanmar to score three knockdowns in the second round to win by TKO. It was his seventh win in 10 matches to date in ONE Championship, and fifth by way of knockout.

His opponent, Ryusei, 23, is one of the latest signings of ONE from Japan. He will be making his global debut at ONE 172 after establishing a name in the kickboxing circuit in the 'Land of the Rising Sun'.

For more information on ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, check out watch.onefc.com.

Suriyanlek thrilled to be part of big ONE Championship events

ONE 172 Takeru vs. Rodtang will mark the second straight time Suriyanlek Por Yenying will be competing in a big numbered ONE Championship event. It is something he does not take lightly and is thrilled to be part of.

He shared this in a post-fight interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin following his impressive come-from-behind TKO with at ONE 170 last month, saying:

"I'm delighted to see so much people in the crowd. I'm very happy to be part of this event."

Check out what he had to say below:

youtube-cover

Suriyanlek started his ONE journey in July 2023, becoming a fixture in the promotion's ONE Friday Fights series.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
