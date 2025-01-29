“There were some mistakes” - Thai wrecking ball Suriyanlek rues missing out on $50,000 bonus after emphatic KO win at ONE 170

28-year-old Muay Thai star Suriyanlek Por Yenying of Thailand turned in yet another stunning performance last weekend, where he destroyed Myanmar rising star Thant Zin at ONE 170 in Bangkok.

But he says it could have been better.

Suriyanlek stopped Thant Zin in the second round of their catchweight Muay Thai war and would have won a $50,000 bonus if not for the fact that the night prior, he had failed to pass weight and hydration tests.

Speaking to veteran reporter Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview, Suriyanlek expressed his disappointment.

The 28-year-old Bravery Gym / Por Yenying representative said:

"I am happy I won this fight. This was a big fight, a big event, and I also won by TKO, so I’m very happy. I was disappointed because it was my intention to come into this big event and get the big bonus. But yeah, there were some mistakes with the hydration."

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, January 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Suriyanlek Por Yenying believes it's only a matter of time before he earns ONE contract: "I’m still confident"

Despite his smashing TKO win at ONE 170, Suriyanlek Por Yenying still hasn't found his spot on the ONE Championship main roster. But the 28-year-old hopes that he is able to do just that in his next fight.

He told Nick Atkin:

"I’m delighted to see so much of people in the crowd. I’m very happy to be part of this event. Yes, I’m still confident. I believe if next time I win, and get the contract, the journey in ONE would be better."

