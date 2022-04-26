"Aiming for Summer" - Thanh Le on his return to action 

Thanh Le has been on a tear as of late, coming off a first-round knockout against Garry Tonon. The ONE featherweight champion is eyeing a summer return to the ONE circle as he looks to continue defending his title.

Le didn't absorb much damage in his fight against Tonon. He won the exchanges on the feet before Tonon attempted to take the fight to the mat. As the scramble commenced, Tonon tried to wrap up one of Le's legs. The champion was then able to defend the leg attacks and eventually landed a devastating blow to put the challenger away.

Le always wants to stay busy and getting in there this summer puts him on track to do so. Picking the right opponent may be a bit of a challenge as Le has been running through the division. Whoever his next opponent is, he will be looking to solidify himself as one of the best featherweights on the planet by racking up another win.

Thanh Le might be the next double champion

Thanh Le is always one that looks for the biggest and toughest challenge he can find just to overcome it. Current No.1 contender Tang Kai may need more time to recover from an injury. As such, Le is thinking about moving up in weight to challenge Ok Rae Yoon for the lightweight championship.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Thanh Le said:

"I think the timing of everything depends on Tang and when he’ll be ready. I want a quick turnaround, so if he can’t fight soon, I’ll go to lightweight and battle it out with OK and fight him after. Either way, I want to fight soon."

When a fighter is looking to become a double champion, it is always exciting to watch. A potential clash between the featherweight and lightweight titleholders is a very marketable bout. Additionally, it's a fantastic stylistic matchup, considering both fighters' all-action approach. It remains to be seen who Le fights next.

