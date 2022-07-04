Watch: Thanh Le and brother Vinh showcase TKD kicks in quick clip

ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le has credited his brother Vinh for much of the success he has had since making his professional debut in 2013.

Spending a few moments on Le’s Instagram is more than enough time to see the two share a special relationship. Throughout all the training clips, how-to guides, and playful moments, Vinh is the one constant.

In a quick clip shared on ONE Championship’s official Instagram, the brothers can be seen delivering a series of TKD (Taekwondo) kicks to a heavy bag, with the caption:

“In SYNC @thanhlemma @the_asian_cajun”

In an interview with ONE Championship, Le discussed the bond between Vinh and himself, even suggesting that he may not have a ONE world title wrapped around his waist if it wasn’t for his brother and their ride-or-die relationship.

“Oh, if [Vinh’s] not involved, my record doesn’t look the way it does. If he’s not involved, I’m not the mixed martial artist that I am today. If he’s not involved, I might not even have this gold strap in my house. I’d like to think that no matter what happens and what jumps in front of me, you’re always going to find a way to achieve your goals, but man, I’ve had a lot of help along the way, and he is one of those huge pieces.”

Thanh Le prepares to take on challenger Tang Kai in his next ONE Championship appearance

After a successful run in LFA, Thanh Le signed with ONE Championship in 2019. Since then, the American-born fighter has yet to taste defeat in the ONE circle.

Following a trio of knockouts, Le earned the opportunity to face then-featherweight king Martin Nguyen for the ONE featherweight world title. Le scored a third-round knockout to claim his first piece of ONE gold.

With an undefeated record and a 100 percent finish rate, Thanh Le has appeared practically unbeatable. Tang Kai will attempt to prove that statement wrong as he is the next man in line to challenge Le for his gold.

Tang, the current No. 1 contender for Le’s title, also boasts an undefeated record in the circle. With six straight under the ONE banner and nine straight overall, the Chinese firecracker is more than capable of pushing Le to the limit when they square off in the main event of ONE 160 on August 26.

While speaking at a media event ahead of ONE 160, Tang discussed the importance of becoming a world champion, not only for himself but for his home country of China.

“I’ll be so excited if I get this victory. If that happens, I’ll be the first male mixed martial arts world champion from China and that means a lot for me and for the whole community.”

