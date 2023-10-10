Thanh Le credits team’s hard-nosed style for developing jiu-jitsu game: “There are no sugarcoating things”

Thanh Le knew he had to take a no-nonsense approach if he wanted to beat Ilya Freymanov at ONE Fight Night 15.

Enlisting the help of some of the best grapplers in mixed martial arts, Le walked into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and proceeded to submit Freymanov in just 62 seconds for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title.

In his post-fight interview, the 38-year-old said he went through some of the most arduous training of his career during his preparation for the Russian slugger. Le enlisted the help of American MMA star Ryan Hall, considered one of the best submission artists in the sport, as his BJJ coach.

The Vietnamese-American star said he was constantly pushed to his limits as he tried to perfect the submission holds he could use against Freymanov.

Le said:

“For sure, for sure. I didn't need [this fight] to know that. I know that because I have a team around me that puts me through real rounds and real feels and there are no sugarcoating things.”

Those brutal sessions eventually drilled Le a grappler’s mindset during his fight against Freymanov. After the Russian shot for a takedown early in the fight, Le quickly scrambled and isolated Freymanov’s left leg.

Le then carefully positioned himself and locked in a tight heel hook that gave Freymanov no option but to tap.

The win came as a surprise to many since Le is known as a striker who collected five straight knockout wins in his first five matches in ONE Championship. Le, however, already owns a black belt in BJJ and Freymanov just became the unfortunate victim of the Louisiana native’s evolved ground game.

Le now has a chance for the undisputed gold when he faces ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai in his next outing.

Watch Le's entire interview below: